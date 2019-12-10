Ex-Justice Minister Questioned over Alleged Bribery Cover-up

Photo : KBS

The prosecution has summoned former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of its investigation into suspicions that the presidential office may have helped cover-up a bribery case involving a former Busan vice mayor.According to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday, investigators began interrogating Cho at around 9:30 a.m.The questioning came five days after the former minister was grilled by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for a third time over alleged improprieties involving him and his family.Cho, who also served as a senior presidential secretary, was reportedly questioned on Monday regarding why and how the top office suspended its probe into bribery allegations surrounding former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo.Though prosecutors believe that Cheong Wa Dae knew of Yoo's alleged wrongdoings, presidential secretary for public communication Yoon Do-han on Sunday refuted the allegation.