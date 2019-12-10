Rival Parties Fail to Hold Meeting on Contentious Reform Bills

Photo : KBS

The ruling Democratic Party's(DP) push to handle contentious reform bills at a plenary session on Monday fell through after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) boycotted a meeting designed to discuss ways to normalize parliamentary operations.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang had previously proposed the meeting with the floor leaders of the DP, the LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.LKP floor leader Shim Jae-cheol said he didn't plan to attend the meeting, accusing the speaker of failing to exercise impartiality, citing his support for the DP's push to pass the 2020 budget bill last week.Shim said his party plans to submit a motion calling for the speaker's resignation.The meeting boycott came as hundreds of LKP representatives and party supporters staged a rally in front of the Assembly on Monday denouncing the fast-tracked electoral and prosecutorial reform bills.While leaving the door open for dialogue with the LKP, DP floor leader Lee In-young said his party plans to resume negotiations on the reform bills with minor opposition parties and lawmakers within the so-called "four-plus-one" framework.Lee also suggested the framework be returned to square one to deal with partisan differences.