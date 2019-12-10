Moon Seeks Continued US Efforts for Denuclearization, Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in asked the United States to continue diplomatic efforts toward denuclearization and the establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The president made the request during a courtesy call paid by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to Moon office's on Monday, during which Moon recognized efforts Biegun and his negotiation team have made in talks with North Korea.Biegun, in response, said he remains committed to completing the historical tasks of denuclearization of and the establishment of peace on the peninsula.The U.S. envoy also held separate talks with National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong. The two officials assessed the current situation regarding North Korea and agreed to closely communicate on ways to move things forward.