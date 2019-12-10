S. Korea, Japan Begin Talks to Resolve Ongoing Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Trade officials from South Korea and Japan held talks over the two sides' trade row sparked by disputes over colonial-era grievances. Meeting on the sidelines of a forum in Spain, the two countries' top diplomats agreed to continue dialogue on key bilateral issues.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan discussed key bilateral issues amid an ongoing trade row stemming from colonial-era grievances.South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi met on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Meeting(ASEM) in Madrid on Sunday.During the ten-minute discussion, Kang welcomed a meeting of the two sides' trade officials in Tokyo on Monday, expressing hopes that the talks will lead to Japan's retraction of its export curbs enforced since July.The trade restrictions came in apparent retaliation over South Korean top court rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay reparations to Koreans forced into labor during World War Two.Japan maintains that all reparation issues were settled in a 1965 bilateral accord that normalized Seoul-Tokyo relations.On the North Korea nuclear issue, Kang and Motegi agreed to closely consult on related developments amid the North's recent series of military provocations as denuclearization talks with the U.S. failed to generate traction.The ministers also agreed to continue coordination for a summit between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu next week on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.South Korea and Japan's trade officials began director-general-level talks in Tokyo on Monday aimed at resolving their trade row.Monday's meeting is the first between trade officials from the two sides since Seoul's tentative suspension last month of its decision to terminate a bilateral military intel-sharing deal in line with efforts to restore relations with Tokyo.While Seoul hopes to secure Tokyo's trade curb withdrawal, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reiterated Tokyo's position that its export management system is not something that is negotiable with a trading partner.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.