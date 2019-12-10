Gov't Bans Mortgage Loans against Rich Home Buyers in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Those seeking to buy expensive homes in Seoul will no longer be able to get mortgage loans.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee and related officials on Monday introduced a drastic policy package to curtail rising home prices in the government-designated speculative areas.The measure calls for an all-out ban on mortgage loans for home purchases worth over one-point-five billion won, or around one-million 280-thousand dollars, in Seoul, all 25 districts of which have been designated as speculative areas.Starting from Tuesday, the stricter loan regulations also apply to Gwacheon and Sejong cities, where condominium prices have been rising.The Loan to Value ratio(LTV) for homes valued over 900 million won in the speculative areas will also be restricted to 20 percent from the current 40 percent.Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min has advised high-ranking officials with multiple homes in Seoul to own only one and sell the others to help stabilize the real estate market.The measures were announced as housing prices in Seoul, which had declined for 32 weeks following anti-speculation measures enacted in September of 2018, have risen for 24 consecutive weeks since rebounding in early July.The finance minister said the government is more resolved than ever to stabilize the real estate market, noting that housing is a basic necessity, not a source of speculation or unearned income.Hong said with the latest measures, the government hopes the real estate market will become a real demand-driven market.Also notable among Monday's measures was a decision to raise the comprehensive real estate tax rate by point-one percentage point to point-three percentage points for most house owners.Those owning three houses or more or at least two houses in highly speculative areas will face a higher tax hike ranging between point-two percentage points and point-eight-percentage points.The government also decided to expand a presale price cap system on privately built apartments to nearly half of the capital city and some cities in nearby Gyeonggi Province.The system was put in place in eight districts in Seoul last month.