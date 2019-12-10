S. Korea's Debt-to-GDP Ratio Jumps at World's Third-highest Rate

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's debt-to-Gross Domestic Product(GDP) ratio jumped at the world's third-fastest rate in a 12-month period dating from the second half of last year.According to the Bank of International Settlements(BIS) on Monday, South Korea's debt-to-GDP ratio was 92-point-nine percent at the end of the second quarter this year.Compared to the end of the second quarter in 2018, South Korea's debt-to-GDP ratio expanded two-point-six percentage points to the end of the second quarter this year, trailing only behind Hong Kong's four-point-three percentage points and China's three-point-nine percentage points.South Korea's overall debt-to-GDP ratio was the eighth-largest among 43 countries surveyed.The BIS also found that total household debt in South Korea has grown at a faster pace than the economy for 36 consecutive quarters dating back to the third quarter of 2010.