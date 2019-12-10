Minister Defends Cash Welfare Against Populism Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo said that cash welfare is not a bad thing and is desirable to increase its proportion in the future.In a news conference in Sejong City on Monday, the minister expressed frustration over how cash welfare is disputed as populism which he says is the most effective means to achieve welfare needs.Park said South Korea has the highest poverty rate among senior citizens in The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD) and suggested it would be better to give the elderly money rather than rice so they can freely spend on their needs.The minister added that cash payments account for about 40 percent of Korea's welfare spending, much lower than the 60 percent OECD average, and called for raising this number.Welfare expenditures can be divided into cash payments or benefits.Livelihood stipends, childcare aid and senior pensions are monetary assistance while support for education and medical costs are considered to be benefits.