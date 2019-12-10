Biegun Says Ready for Balanced Agreement with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun who is visiting South Korea said that the U.S. is ready to reach a "balanced" agreement with North Korea through "feasible steps and flexibility."According to Seoul's Unification Ministry, the U.S. envoy made this remark on Monday during a closed-door luncheon meeting held with Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul.Biegun also vowed to achieve the promises declared by the U.S. and North Korean leaders during their summit in Singapore.Minister Kim stressed that it's necessary to produce substantive progress in North Korea-U.S. negotiations and that South Korea and the U.S. agreed to continue close coordination.Earlier on Monday, Biegun also met his counterpart, Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon at the foreign ministry, and proposed a meeting with Pyongyang saying that "we are here and you know how to reach us."