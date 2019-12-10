Moon Notes Positive Changes to the Korean Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said that positive changes are occurring in the South Korean economy amidst various difficulties.Chairing a meeting with his top aides on Monday, he said these positive changes must be accelerated for the public to tangibly feel policy results.As for the promising changes, Moon cited an improvement in job indicators and household income and distribution as well an increase in the number of startup firms worth over one billion dollars.The president said the government has been employing all available policy tools to fend off unfavorable conditions such as slowing global growth and trade protectionism.He added that the government sought to boost growth and economic vitality through expansionary fiscal policies based on the steady principles of innovation, fairness and inclusiveness.