Annual Trade Volume Exceeds One Trillion Dollars for 3rd Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's annual trade volume has again exceeded one trillion dollars this year.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the accumulated volume surpassed the one trillion mark in a tentative tally as of 4:41 p.m. on Monday.This year in particular conditions were tough with uncertainties intensifying with the U.S.-China trade war, protectionism and Japan's export restrictions against Korea.A government official said that only ten countries have ever surpassed one trillion dollars in trade and just nine achieved this for three straight years.He added that South Korea is expected to remain as the ninth-largest trading nation for the seventh consecutive year.