Defense Minister: Assessing Allied Command Capacity Is Military's Top Priority in 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s defense chief says the South Korean military’s top priority for next year will be assessing the full operational capability of an envisioned allied command with the United States.South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo made the remark in a Monday meeting of South Korean military commanders aimed to evaluate the country’s readiness to take over wartime operational control(OPCON) from the U.S.Jeong said the push for OPCON transfer is a precious opportunity for strengthening South Korea’s defense ability and acquiring the ability to lead allied defenses with the U.S. He then asked all military branches and units to do their best to prepare for the OPCON transfer preparations.The future combined command will exercise OPCON from as early as 2022 when the transfer is expected to be complete. A South Korean four-star general will serve as supreme commander while a U.S. four-star general serves as deputy commander.