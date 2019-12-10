Fmr Judge Faces Prison over Alleged Judiciary Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is calling for an 18-month prison sentence for a former judge accused of abusing judicial power during the former Park Geun-hye administrationProsecutors asked a judge on Monday to sentence Yoo Hae-yong, former senior judicial researcher at the Supreme Court, to time in prison.The prosecution said Yoo leaked classified details of a trial and attempted to deliver them to third parties, including the administration of then-President Park, and in so doing betrayed public trust in the judiciary.Prosecutors said he also destroyed crucial pieces of evidence several times.Yoo was indicted of colluding with former National Court Administration(NCA) director Im Jong-heon and instructing their subordinates to draft reports regarding certain trials. He has denied the charges.