2019 UN Climate Conference Ends with Few Breakthroughs

The annual UN climate change conference, COP25, has wrapped up with few agreements on contentious issues.According to South Korea’s Environment Ministry on Monday, the nearly 200 countries that attended the conference in Madrid agreed to resume their discussions on rules regarding how to implement carbon markets next year.The Madrid conference initially aimed to complete discussions on 17 rules to implement carbon markets called for by the Paris climate accord.Participants failed to reach agreement on the rules, however, despite a two-day extension.Carbons markets and other unsettled issues will be on the agenda of the next conference set to be held in Glasgow next November.