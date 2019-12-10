Trump: US Watching N. Korea Closely

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said on Monday that he would be disappointed if something was "in the works" in North Korea and that the United States is watching activities in the regime closely.According to Reuters, Trump made the remarks to reporters at a meeting with U.S. state governors at the White House.Trump reportedly said he'd be disappointed "if something would be in the works," and if it is, the U.S. will take care of it. He added the U.S. is watching North Korea very closely.The remarks come after the North said it recently carried out two tests at its key space launch facility, amplifying tensions ahead of a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to change its posture in denuclearization talks.Stephen Biegun, Trump's envoy for negotiations with the North who is currently in Seoul, offered on Monday to meet with the North Koreans while he is on the Korean Peninsula.