Report: China, Russia Propose Lifting Some UN Sanctions against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China and Russia reportedly proposed a draft UN Security Council(UNSC) resolution on Monday that would lift some sanctions against North Korea.Reuters said the draft would exempt inter-Korean rail and road projects from UN sanctions and lift others that affect North Korean exports of seafood and textiles.It would also terminate a UNSC resolution that calls for the repatriation of all North Korean workers abroad by Sunday.In addition, the draft resolution welcomes "the continuation of the dialogue between the United States and North Korea at all levels, aimed at establishing new U.S.-North Korea relations, building mutual confidence and joining efforts to build a lasting and stable peace on the Korean Peninsula in a staged and synchronized manner."Adopting a new resolution would be necessary if the 15-member UNSC decided to ease or lift current sanctions against the North.