'Parasite' Wins 3 Awards from San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Parasite" continues to rack up awards in North America.The San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle on Monday announced their 2019 award winners, naming Bong Joon-ho as the best director for his black comedy thriller."Parasite" also topped the best foreign film and best original screenplay categories.It's the latest achievement for Bong's film, which the same day was announced as a shortlist candidate for best international feature film at next year's Academy Awards after scooping up four awards from the Chicago Film Critics Association last Saturday.