Ex-Justice Minister Grilled by Prosecutors over Alleged Bribery Cover-up

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was questioned for 12 hours on Monday over allegations that the top office unduly intervened in a bribery probe involving a former vice mayor of Busan.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office said on Monday that they questioned Cho from 10 a.m. to 9:40 p.m. Cho reportedly spent 80 minutes reviewing a report generated by investigators after his questioning session.An official at the prosecution said that Cho provided relatively detailed testimony and that he will likely be questioned again at a later date.Cho was summoned twice previously for questioning over impropriety allegations involving his family, but it's the first time he had been called in regarding the bribery case of former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo.The prosecution reportedly grilled Cho, who served as the head of the presidential office's civil affairs division, regarding why and how the top office suspended its probe of bribery allegations surrounding Yoo.