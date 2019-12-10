Preliminary Candidate Registration Begins for Next Year's General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Preliminary candidate registration for the general elections this coming April began on Tuesday amid continued partisan strife over fast-tracked election reform bills.According to the National Election Commission, the registration period will last through March 23 and full campaigning is only permitted in the two weeks immediately prior to the April 15 elections.Before the official electioneering period, campaigning will be allowed in a limited manner.Those registered as preliminary candidates may open election offices in constituencies where they are seeking to be elected and place banners in public.They may also distribute campaign information through phone calls and promote their election pledges to their electoral districts on a limited basis.