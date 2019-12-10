S. Korean Film

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean film "Parasite" continues to rack up awards in North America, most recently earning three on Monday from the San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle, including best director. Attention is being drawn to whether the film will continue to win at the upcoming Golden Globe and the Academy Award ceremonies.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Bong Joon-ho’s black comedy thriller “Parasite” continues to rake in accolades, drawing strong popular and critical acclaim in North America.On Monday, the San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle announced the film had won its awards for best director, best foreign film and best original screenplay.The same day, "Parasite" was announced as a shortlist candidate for best international feature film at next year's Academy Awards and scooped up four awards from the Chicago Film Critics Association last Saturday.The film has also been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards -- best director, best script and best foreign film -- and earned the best picture and other awards from film critics associations in Los Angeles and Toronto.Earlier in the year, "Parasite" also won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival.The 77th Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to be held on January fifth while nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13 ahead of the award ceremony February ninth.Multiple U.S. media outlets say “Parasite” could be the first foreign language movie in the history of the Academy Awards to win best picture.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.