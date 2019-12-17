US against Lifting N. Korea Sanctions amid Rising Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: China and Russia are said to have introduced a draft resolution to ease sanctions on North Korea, despite the regime’s threats to resume nuclear or long-range rocket tests. The U.S., however, remains adamantly against defusing sanctions pressure on Pyongyang and the U.S. president says North Korea is under close surveillance.Kim Bum-soo wraps up the latest developments.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump says if North Korea reverses its denuclearization commitments, he will take care of the situation.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"We're watching closely. I'd be disappointed if something would be in the works. And if it is, we'll take care of it. But we'll see. We're watching it very closely. We're watching North Korea, we're watching many places actually very closely. But North Korea, we are watching very closely."Speaking to reporters during a meeting with U.S. state governors at the White House on Monday, Trump, however, didn't elaborate on how he may fix the problem.Adding further pressure to the U.S., China and Russia are said to have circulated a draft resolution at the UN Security Council seeking to ease sanctions, including dropping a requirement that North Korean workers abroad return home by Sunday.A key U.S. State Department official, however, promptly expressed opposition, saying it is premature to consider offering sanctions relief.According to Reuters, the draft resolution calls for exempting inter-Korean rail and road projects from UN sanctions and lifting other sanctions that affect North Korean exports of seafood and textiles.Pyongyang has been threatening to scrap its vague agreements for denuclearization unless Washington softens its terms for a deal by the end of this month. As that deadline approaches, North Korea has publicized its recent resumption of experiments at a key west coast rocket launch facility.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.