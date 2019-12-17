Police Book Past Investigators Charged with Abuse in Serial Murder Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have booked a past prosecutor and detectives who were in charge of the eighth case in the so-called Lee Chun-jae serial murder over allegations they wrongly charged an innocent person.In a press briefing Tuesday, the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency said they booked eight officials including six police officers on charges of allegedly abusing their power to arrest and confine a suspect as well as falsely compiling official documents.A ranking police official and a prosecutor who oversaw the eighth case were also booked for abuse of power.Investigators looking into the country's most notorious serial murder case believe the prosecutor at the time illegally detained a suspect, surnamed Yoon, who was arrested as the perpetrator of the eighth murder, for 75 hours without due procedures before an arrest warrant was issued.Yoon had claimed police forced him to confess and has filed for a retrial of the case.The booked officials, however, will not face criminal punishment as the statute of limitations has expired.Lee Chun-jae has admitted to 14 murders committed decades ago while DNA testing identified him as the key suspect in at least five.