S. Korea, US Launch 5th Round of Defense Cost-Sharing Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Washington have launched the fifth round of negotiations on sharing the cost of hosting the 28-thousand-500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.Delegations from the two sides kicked off discussions at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses in Seoul on Tuesday.The meeting came two weeks after the two sides met in Washington.The South Korean delegation is led by chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo. His U.S. counterpart is chief negotiator James DeHart.As the current cost-sharing deal -- the Special Measures Agreement(SMA) -- expires on December 31, the latest two-day meeting is expected to be the last of its kind to be held this year.Given the wide differences of opinion, the two sides are likely to continue discussions through next year.The U.S. is reportedly demanding South Korea pay nearly five billion dollars to maintain U.S. forces and assets on the Korean Peninsula.That’s some five times the 870 million dollars in contributions that Seoul has agreed to make this year.A government official confirmed that neither party has changed their stance, though the two sides are steadily growing to understand one another better.During the two-day talks, South Korea’s delegation reportedly plans to underline that Seoul has agreed to initially cover the cost of decontaminating four returned U.S. military bases, is considering taking part in U.S.-led efforts to defend the Strait of Hormuz and purchases U.S.-made weapons.