Moon Nominates Chung Sye-kyun as Next PM

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday announced the nomination of former National Assembly speaker and six-term ruling party lawmaker Chung Sye-kyun as the next prime minister.It's the first time a former Assembly speaker has been tapped for the post.In a briefing at the presidential office, Moon said the nominee is the right person to bring people together through harmony and unity.He said Chung knows the economy well as a former businessman and former trade minister.The president said he was hesitant to nominate a former head of the Assembly as prime minister, but did so as he believed the ability to respect and cooperate with the opposition bloc at a time of political polarization was more important.Moon said circumstances are difficult both at home and abroad, but in leading the Cabinet the new prime minister nominee will prioritize the economy and public welfare and provide the people stability.Chung's nomination is seen as a move to step up momentum in state affairs and also allow current Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to play a role in the governing camp ahead of next year's general election.The presidential office had also considered ruling Democratic Party heavyweight Kim Jin-pyo as a possible candidate but he declined the offer amid apparent opposition from the liberal camp.The parliament may resist Moon's prime minister pick out of concerns of a former chief of the legislature becoming the administrative branch's second-in-command.