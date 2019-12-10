Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 1.27%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 27-point-53 points, or one-point-27 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-195-point-68.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-14 points, or point-95 percent, to close at 650-point-58.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened six-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-166-point-two won.