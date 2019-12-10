4+1 Consultation Body to Discuss Election Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

A "four-plus-one" consultation group will hold a meeting of five parliamentary floor leaders on Tuesday night to discuss fast-tracked bills on election and prosecutorial reform.The representatives of four political parties and one splinter group of lawmakers will focus the talks on the election bill.They may also discuss restricting the number of proportional mixed member seats determined by party results to 30, and tentatively applying this rule to next year's general election only.The consultation body will consider introducing a dual registration system that will allow candidates running in district elections to also be listed for proportional representation.If the body manages to come to an agreement on Tuesday night, the parties will convene a parliament plenary session as early as Wednesday to table a unified bill on election reform.