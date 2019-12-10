Area Code in Resident Registration Number to Disappear After 45 Yrs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will stop including area codes in resident registration numbers.The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that from next October, a new registration system will take effect in which the area code will be replaced with a random number.Existing registration numbers will continue to be used as is, however.The ministry cited a number of reasons for the change, including controversy surrounding region-based discrimination and the ease with which a number might be guessed if you know a person's birthday and place of birth.Resident registration numbers were first introduced in 1968. At first just 12 digits, they took their current form when they were expanded to 13 digits in 1975.