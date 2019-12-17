PM Nominee Vows to Focus on Economy, National Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's prime ministerial nominee says he feels heavy responsibility to be nominated to the post at a difficult time both at home and abroad.Chung Sye-kyun vowed to particularly focus on reviving the economy and national unity.The former National Assembly speaker and six-term ruling party lawmaker held a news conference in parliament on Tuesday and pledged to give his all to build a government that empowers the people.He said he originally had thoughts of running in the general election to represent Seoul's Jongno district for the third time but after soul-searching and talks with many people, he decided to accept the PM nomination.Regarding concerns that a former Assembly speaker tapped as the prime minister can violate the separation of three powers, Chung said that concern may be overlooked if there is a job that needs to be done for the people.