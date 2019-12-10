Samsung Executives Get Jail Time for Sabotaging Union Activity

Photo : YONHAP News

A pair of Samsung Electronics executives charged with trying to sabotage labor union activities at the company's customer service unit have been sentenced to 18 months in prison.The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday handed down the sentences to Samsung Electronics board chairman Lee Sang-hoon and Vice President Kang Kyung-hoon for violating the Trade Union Act.Two other former Samsung officials were sentenced to 12 to 18 months behind bars.The individuals are accused of drafting strategies to break up a labor union that was set up in 2013 at Samsung Electronics Service, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics.The prosecution had indicted a total of 32 people related to the case, 26 of whom have been found guilty.