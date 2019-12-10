S. Korea Introduces Stronger Measures against Drug Trafficking and Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has unveiled new pan-governmental measures against drug trafficking and abuse.As part of the measures announced on Tuesday, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office and the National Police Agency will hold joint meetings and share investigative findings to deal with illegal drug smuggling and distribution more effectively.The Korea Customs Service said it will install additional detection devices at airports, including 19 ion scanners and three large-sized X-Rays, to better detect illegal drugs smuggled in luggage.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also plans to utilize big data in a bid to prevent drug abuse. A pilot database system will be launched in February in which patients will be able to self-check what kind and how much of a particular drug they've been consuming. A similar pilot program will also allow doctors to check their patients’ drug intake from June next year.Treatment and rehabilitation services for drug addiction will also be strengthened.