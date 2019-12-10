Science Bird Flu Strain Collected from Seoul Stream Found to Be Low Pathogenic

The avian influenza(AI) strain detected last week along a stream in southern Seoul has been found to be low pathogenic.



South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Tuesday revealed the result of its test on the AI strain that was discovered last Thursday in wild bird droppings at Yangjae Stream.



Despite the finding, strengthened quarantine measures will remain in place in the area until this Thursday considering the potential lingering risks.



The ministry also alerted farms around the country against growing AI risks due to the movement of migratory birds.



It urged the farms to thoroughly check their own quarantine facilities and tightly control human and vehicle movement to and from their farms.