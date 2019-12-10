U.S. Nuke Envoy Leaves S. Korea Without N. Korea's Answer to his Meeting Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington's top nuclear envoy is believed to have received no answer from North Korea to his proposal to meet during his three-day visit to South Korea.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun boarded a plane from Seoul's Gimpo International Airport en route for Japan Tuesday afternoon.Escorted by his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, Biegun refused to answer reporters' questions on whether he received any message from the North or delivered a personal message to the regime.During a joint press conference with Lee on Monday, the U.S. envoy proposed a meeting with Pyongyang saying "we are here and you know how to reach us."While in Seoul, Biegun paid a visit to President Moon Jae-in and also met with Seoul’s first Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young as well as Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul.