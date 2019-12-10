Pres. Moon to Hold Summit with Swedish Prime Minister Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Seoul on Wednesday.Lofven will be making a three-day trip to South Korea at Moon’s invitation which was extended as South Korea and Sweden mark their 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year.Moon is expected to highly assess Sweden’s contributions toward efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and to promote dialogue and ask for Sweden’s continued support toward peace efforts.Moon is likely to request Swedish cooperation toward resuming dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang as tensions mount ahead of a year-end deadline set by the North for the U.S. to change its position in denuclearization talks.Moon is also expected to issue a message directed at Pyongyang to seek solutions via dialogue.Sweden had hosted a meeting of top negotiators from the two Koreas and the U.S. earlier in January and a working-level meeting between the U.S. and the North in October.