'4+1' Consultation Body Fails to Reach Agreement on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Four political parties and a group of lawmakers preparing to launch a new party held discussions late Tuesday night on a fast-tracked election reform bill but failed to reach an agreement.The group, known as the "four plus one" consultation body, is made up of the ruling Democratic Party, the Bareunmirae Party, the Justice Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the group of lawmakers.The five sides held talks for around 90 minutes on Tuesday and discussed restricting the number of proportional mixed member seats determined by party results to 30 and tentatively applying this rule to next year's general election only.They also talked about the possibility of introducing a dual registration system that will allow candidates running in district elections to also be listed for proportional representation.One participant at Tuesday’s meeting told KBS that the Bareunmirae Party had opposed placing a cap on the dual registration system while the Party for Democracy and Peace was against capping the number of proportional mixed member seats determined by party results.The consultation body will again seek to reach an agreement if the leaders of the Bareunmirae Party, Justice Party and Party for Democracy and Peace find common ground during a meeting set to open on Wednesday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party opposes the election reform bill and is not participating in the "four-plus-one" framework.