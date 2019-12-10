US Senate Passes Annual Defense Bill that Restricts USFK Reduction

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive 738-billion dollar defense spending bill that includes a provision restricting the reduction of American troop presence in South Korea.The National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) for fiscal year 2020 passed the Senate 86-8 after passing the House of Representatives last week by a vote of 377 to 48.The bill prohibits budget spending to reduce the number of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula below the current level of 28-thousand-500.The NDAA also stipulates that any reduction would require the defense secretary to certify that the move is in the U.S.' national security interest and that the reduction does not seriously harm the security of U.S. allies in the region.The secretary must also certify that U.S. allies in the region, including South Korea and Japan, have been consulted on the reduction.U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the defense bill within the week as he had earlier said that he would sign it immediately after it passes Congress.