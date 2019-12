Photo : YONHAP News

Pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun has signed a two-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals worth eight million dollars.In a news conference at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on Tuesday, the 31-year-old said he’s thrilled to be joining a prestigious major league team and said his primary goal is to make himself essential to the Cardinals.Kim, who is now the only left-handed pitcher in the team's rotation, said he'd ideally like to be a starter.He made a strong case for that this past season with the SK Wyverns, going 17 and six with a two-point-51 ERA, third-lowest in Korean baseball. He also had the second-most wins and strikeouts.Kim joins a St. Louis team that made it to the National League Championship Series this year and has won eleven World Series titles, the most of any National League team.