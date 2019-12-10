S. Korean Forces Expected to Join US-Led Campaign in Strait of Hormuz

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is widely expected to deploy naval forces early next year to participate in the U.S.-led military campaign to defend the Strait of Hormuz.According to military sources on Wednesday, the destroyer Wang Geon of the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit is scheduled to set sail from Busan later this month to trade places with the destroyer Gang Gam-chan starting in February.There is growing speculation that the Cheonghae unit, currently operating in the Gulf of Aden, may be moved to the Strait of Hormuz once Wang Geon arrives to start its mission.Prior to the deployment, Seoul may dispatch a liaison officer to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain next month.The U.S. has been asking its allies, including South Korea, to join a military coalition in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure freedom of navigation amid simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran.Seoul is reportedly looking to send forces in consideration of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, the allies' concerted efforts on North Korea's denuclearization and the ongoing negotiations to renew their defense cost-sharing agreement.