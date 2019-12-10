S. Korea's Prosecution Raids Prime Minister's Office as Part of Election-meddling Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the prime minister's office as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged election-meddling by the top office.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent a group of around ten prosecutors and investigators to secure documents and hard drives belonging to an official surnamed Moon.Moon had worked at the office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and prepared a report on alleged corruption surrounding then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon based on tips received from current Ulsan Deputy Mayor Song Byeong-gi in October 2017.Prosecutors suspect that the official fabricated information in the report.The agency also suspects that a police investigation into the corruption allegations surrounding Kim ahead of last year's mayoral elections may have been influenced by the top office.Kim lost reelection to current Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, a close confidant of President Moon Jae-in.