PM Nominee: Supporting Businesses to Be Economically Active Top Priority

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday emphasized that setting conditions for businesses to become economically active should be a top priority in boosting the South Korean economy.On the first day of official preparations for his confirmation hearing since his nomination was announced a day before, Chung said restoring momentum for growth is the most pressing economic task at hand.The six-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker and former National Assembly speaker said he will focus on policies when thoroughly preparing for his upcoming hearing.Chung is known for his expertise in economic affairs as he was an executive at Ssangyong Group before it collapsed in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis. He also served as industry minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.However, critics have voiced concern that nominating a former leader of the legislative branch to be the administrative branch's second-in-command could hamper the principle of separation of powers.