S. Koreans Increasingly Feel Family, Work Equally Important

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A new government survey says that the number of South Koreans who believe work is as important as family was greater than those who said work was the priority, the first time such a sequence of priorities was registered.Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: New data from Statistics Korea suggests that a majority of South Koreans do not believe work is more important than family.In survey data released Wednesday, 44-point-two percent of respondents said work and family were equally important compared to 42-point-one percent that said they prioritized work.This is the first time that the number of respondents who said work was a priority did not account for the largest plurality and reflects changing work-life balance perspectives South Korea.The trend is prominently reflected in the increase in the number of fathers filing for parental leave in 2018.More than 17-thousand-600 took leave from work to care for their child or children, up nearly 47 percent from just a year earlier.Women still accounted for the lion’s share of childcare leave at 81-thousand-500, however, up four-point-four percent from a year earlier.In a further indication of changing work-life balance dynamics in South Korea, less hours are being worked overall.The data shows that an average employee in South Korea logged 41-and-a-half hours in a five-day workweek on average in 2018, compared with 42-point-eight the year before.Weekly working hours have been gradually declining since 1990, when South Koreans worked an average of almost 54 hours in a six-day workweek.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.