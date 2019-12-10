Fmr. Minister Summoned for Second Time over Alleged Probe Intervention

Photo : KBS News

South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday questioned former Justice Minister Cho Kuk for a second time regarding allegations that the presidential office intervened in an investigation of Busan’s former vice mayor.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office, which previously questioned Cho on Monday, continued grilling him as to the circumstances in which the top office's probe into alleged bribery by former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo was suspended in 2017.Cho was the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs at the time.Suspecting improprieties behind the abrupt suspension of the inspection, prosecutors have booked Cho on charges of abuse of authority and obstruction of official duty.Speaking through his legal counsel on Tuesday, Cho said he takes the political responsibility behind the decision, but denied media speculation that power was abused in the decision to stop the inspection.Yoo was arrested last month over allegations that he took bribes from businesses while serving on the Financial Services Commission.Though a presidential special investigative team launched an investigation of Yoo in 2017, he managed to avoid punishment and went on to serve as Busan's vice mayor for economic affairs from last July until recently.