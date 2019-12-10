S. Korea, US Begin Last Day of Cost-sharing Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States began what is likely the last day of negotiations to renew their defense cost-sharing deal before it expires at the end of this month.The allies' respective negotiating teams started the second day of their latest round of talks in Seoul on Wednesday.While both sides are pushing to finalize negotiations within the year, that prospect has become unlikely as Seoul and Washington greatly differ on how to divide the costs of stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula.In previous rounds, Washington has reportedly demanded a fivefold increase in Seoul's contribution from this year's 870 million dollars to around five billion dollars to cover expenses related to their combined military exercises and support for U.S. troops' families.Seoul maintains that its share should be decided within the framework of the Special Measures Agreement, which covers costs for Korean employees of the U.S. Forces Korea, military construction and logistical support.