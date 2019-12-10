S. Korea's Ruling, Minor Opposition Parties Resume Electoral Reform Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling and minor opposition parties on Wednesday resumed talks on how to handle a series of fast-tracked reform bills at the center of recent contention.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), three minor parties and one splinter group involved in the so-called "four-plus-one" framework discussed key issues of the electoral reform bill.The parties mainly focused on a deal struck among the minor parties and the splinter group earlier in the day.The heads of the four groups earlier agreed to accept the DP's demand to cap the number of proportional representation seats under the mixed-member proportional representation system at 30 out of 50, only to be applied to next year's general elections.The parties also decided to adopt a new rule that allows a candidate to run for both a directly-elected parliamentary seat and a proportional representation slot, which the DP currently opposes.The ruling party plans to finalize its position at a general meeting of its Assembly members on Wednesday afternoon.