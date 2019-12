Photo : YONHAP News

A key White House aide says the U.S. won't lift sanctions on North Korea until the regime is completely denuclearized.During a press gaggle on Tuesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway addressed China and Russia's call for easing sanctions.Citing U.S. President Donald Trump's previous remarks, she noted that her government needs to see full, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and until then, the sanctions will remain.Her remarks came as China and Russia are said to have circulated a draft resolution for partial lifting of sanctions at the UN Security Council.Reuters said the draft calls for allowing North Korean workers to keep their jobs abroad as well as exempting inter-Korean rail and road projects from UN sanctions.