S. Korea, US Fail to Agree at Last Defense Cost Talks of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have failed to reach an agreement over next year’s defense cost-sharing before the current deal expires by the end of the year.The top negotiators from the two allies sat down in Seoul for the second consecutive day on Wednesday for the last round of talks of the year regarding the 11th Special Measures Agreement(SMA), but were unable to overcome their differences.According to a diplomatic source, although the two sides led by South Korean chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart James DeHart managed to expand mutual understandings, they will likely resume negotiations in January.The current defense cost-sharing deal will expire on December 31st, but until a new deal is reached, U.S. Forces Korea will spend its own money for the upkeep of around 28-thousand-500 U.S. military personnel before being reimbursed at a later date.The one-year deal for this year, which raised Seoul's contribution by eight-point-two percent from 2018 was agreed to in February.