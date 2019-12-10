Japanese Gov't Acknowledges Documents That Called for One Sex Slave per 70 Imperial Soldiers

Photo : KBS News

Tokyo has acknowledged the existence of classified Imperial military documents that called on the Japanese government to provide one sex slave per 70 Japanese soldiers during World War II.KBS learned that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the admission in a reply sent to an inquiry from Tomoko Kami, a member of the Japanese House of Councillors for the Japanese Communist Party, on Tuesday.In the letter acquired by KBS, the Japanese government said the documents were submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat by the foreign ministry and the National Diet Library, adding that they are currently kept in storage by the Cabinet Secretariat.Kyodo News first reported on the discovery of the documents on December sixth.Hirofumi Hayashi, a history professor at Kanto Gakuin University in Yokohama, said that the new documents back up the suspicion that the Japanese military voluntarily and systematically attempted to recruit women for its soldiers.