S. Korea-Sweden Summit Deals with Korean Peninsula, Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top leaders of South Korea and Sweden have discussed Seoul's peace initiative for the Korean Peninsula as well as measures to enhance cooperation between the two countries.President Moon Jae-in and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven sat down in the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday for their first bilateral summit in six months following the one that occurred during Moon’s state visit to the Scandinavian country in June.During the latest summit, the two exchanged assessments on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and discussed measures to bring lasting peace to the region.Moon thanked the Swedish government for its active contribution to related efforts, including hosting U.S.- North Korea nuclear talks in Stockholm in October, and asked for the European country’s continued support.Lofven said he was deeply impressed by Moon’s speech at the Swedish Parliament in which the South Korean leader called for trust building measures on the Korean Peninsula, and expressed his support for Seoul’s efforts to peacefully resolve peninsula-related issues via dialogue.Moon and Lofven assessed that the visits to their respective countries laid a basis for future cooperation between the two sides as they mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology.