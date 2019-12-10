Top US Negotiator: US 'Not Focused on' $5 Bln Defense Cost Figure

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with South Korea hinted that the United States has lowered its alleged initial demand of five billion dollars in Seoul's financial contributions to the upkeep of American troops in the country.After a fifth round of negotiations in Seoul on Wednesday, James DeHart told reporters that there have been some "big figures" repeated many times in the Korean media, but they "do not reflect where we are" in our discussions with South Korea at present.He added that five billion dollars is not a number that the U.S. is currently focused on in the negotiations.DeHart said that the two sides have been adjusting and compromising and when they reach an agreement, the figure will be different from the U.S.' initial proposal.As for the duration of a new deal, DeHart said that the U.S. is "not interested in extending for only one year," adding it should be longer.DeHart and his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Eun-bo, held the latest round of defense cost talks in Seoul for two days this week but failed to reach an agreement.