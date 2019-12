Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was brought in for questioning a second time this week over allegations that the top office unduly intervened in a bribery probe involving a former vice mayor of Busan.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office said they questioned Cho for over 13 hours on Wednesday on his alleged abuse of power and obstruction of official duties.Cho appeared for the questioning at 10 a.m. and returned home at around 11:20 p.m.He was reportedly grilled on the circumstances under which the top office's probe into alleged bribery by former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo was suspended in 2017. Cho was the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs at the time.As during the previous round of questioning on Monday, Cho was said to have been actively engaged and did not exercise his right to remain silent.