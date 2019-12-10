Menu Content

Confirmation Hearing for Justice Minister Nominee Set for Dec. 30

Write: 2019-12-19 08:45:41Update: 2019-12-19 14:59:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing for Justice Minister nominee Choo Mi-ae on December 30.

Lawmakers Song Ki-hun of the ruling Democratic Party and Kim Do-eup of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, who represent their parties on the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee, reached the agreement on Wednesday.

President Moon Jae-in requested Choo's confirmation hearing last Wednesday. 

Since the parliament is legally obligated to complete the confirmation hearing process of a nominee within 20 days of a presidential request, Choo's hearing should wrap up by December 30, after which a hearing report will be generated for adoption.

If the Assembly fails to adopt the hearing report by the deadline, Moon can make a new request for the report within a ten-day period starting December 31 and can appoint Choo with or without parliamentary approval afterwards.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the prime minister’s office will submit a presidential request to the parliament to consent to the appointment of Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun as early as Friday.
