Confirmation Hearing for Justice Minister Nominee Set for Dec. 30

The National Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing for Justice Minister nominee Choo Mi-ae on December 30.Lawmakers Song Ki-hun of the ruling Democratic Party and Kim Do-eup of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, who represent their parties on the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee, reached the agreement on Wednesday.President Moon Jae-in requested Choo's confirmation hearing last Wednesday.Since the parliament is legally obligated to complete the confirmation hearing process of a nominee within 20 days of a presidential request, Choo's hearing should wrap up by December 30, after which a hearing report will be generated for adoption.If the Assembly fails to adopt the hearing report by the deadline, Moon can make a new request for the report within a ten-day period starting December 31 and can appoint Choo with or without parliamentary approval afterwards.Meanwhile, it is expected that the prime minister’s office will submit a presidential request to the parliament to consent to the appointment of Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun as early as Friday.