Biegun Meets Senior Japanese Officials in Tokyo

Write: 2019-12-19 09:43:01Update: 2019-12-19 09:47:02

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun met with senior Japanese officials in Tokyo on Wednesday following a trip to Seoul earlier this week.

Biegun reportedly met with Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba at the Japanese Foreign Ministry and exchanged opinions on North Korea's movements in relation to a year-end deadline set by the North for the U.S. to change its posture in denuclearization talks. 

Before the meeting, the U.S. envoy also met with Shigeki Takizaki, the Japanese Foreign Ministry's director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau. 

Japan's Kyodo News said that during the meeting, Biegun appears to have shared the outcome of his latest Seoul trip and negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.

Biegun also met with Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura of Japan's National Security Secretariat at the prime minister's residence.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news briefing on Wednesday that talks between Biegun and Kitamura generally focused on North Korea issues. 

The U.S. envoy is set to depart for China on Thursday.
